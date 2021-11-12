Killeen police seek Veteran’s Day robber

Killeen police are seeking a man believed to have committed two armed robberies only about ten minutes apart on Veteran’s Day.

Killeen police report that around 9:21 p.m. responded to an aggravated robbery of a business at 2000 Trimmier Road.

The robbery was described as a man wearing a ski mask, black jacket with a gray hood, grey sweatpants and a handgun who entered the store and demanded money.

He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Ten minutes later, at 9:31 p.m., officers were called to another aggravated robbery of a business, this time at 1000 South W.S. Young Drive.

This robber was also described as a man wearing a black ski mask, a black and white Adidas long sleeve jacket with a gray hood, grey sweatpants and dark shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of Aggravated Robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.