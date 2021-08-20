Killeen Police Seeking Second Witness of Pedestrian Fatality

Killeen, TX-Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit are seeking the assistance from the community to identify a second witness.

Through the investigation, surveillance video caught this light colored SUV, seen in this photo, at the scene of the pedestrian fatality that occurred in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard that took the life of 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler. The photo is poor quality, however, investigators believe that the driver of this SUV may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

The driver left before speaking with officers or being identified. They do not believe that this vehicle was involved in the crash, nor should it have any relevant damage.