Killeen police gathering information on Saturday Fort Hood Street shooting

Killeen police say they have released one man detained following the eighth homicide of the year in their city and are continuing their investigation.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez now says the shooting actually occurred in the back parking area of the Naked City Club in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street, saying multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

It was Saturday morning about 2:45 when officers were sent to the area on a report of shots heard being fired.

On arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Deon Dewayne Elliot, was immediately transported to Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead there at 3:49 a.m.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that another man was also shot, but that he had managed to drive himself to Advent Health where he was treated and later released.

A vehicle leaving the scene was stopped by a patrol officer and two people in it were held after several firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Since then, one of the men has been released while the other was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of deadly conduct.

Miramontez Tuesday said the murder investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking that if anyone has any information that might help, particularly if there are videos or photos, that they contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8860 or submit it anonymously through Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here