Killeen Police: Two overnight shootings linked

Killeen Police are investigating a pair of shootings early Sunday morning that left one teenager dead and another with a wound to the hand.

It started when officers found a blue sedan at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road. Thinking the driver was impaired, the officers approached the car and found the driver dead from a gunshot wound.

The officers say it was apparent the wound was self-inflicted and the 17-year-old man was the only person in the car.

While on the scene, they received word that another gunshot victim had made it to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

The 18-year-old man told officers he went to a party at the Shilo Inn. He told the officers that one of the people at the party had a gun and was showing it off. The gun went off and the bullet hit the 18-year-old in the hand.

The victim’s description of the shooter matched the deceased driver in the car.

The names of the two teenagers have not been released at this time.