Killeen Police want help catching deadly hit-and-run driver

Killeen Police have released two pictures of a vehicle believed involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday, December 21st.
Investigators say an SUV hit 53-year-old Michael Cook around 7:19 p.m. as he crossed south on Jasper Road. The driver then drove off without stopping to help.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Cook dead just before 9 p.m. and ordered an autopsy.
The SUV is described as a 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoe which is a light color, like pewter. There will be some damage to the right headlight.
If you know anything about this crash or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). All information is confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the responsible person, you could receive a reward up to $1,000.