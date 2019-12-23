Killeen Police want help catching deadly hit-and-run driver

Killeen Police have released two pictures of a vehicle believed involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday, December 21st.

Investigators say an SUV hit 53-year-old Michael Cook around 7:19 p.m. as he crossed south on Jasper Road. The driver then drove off without stopping to help.

Surveillance picture of suspect vehicle

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Cook dead just before 9 p.m. and ordered an autopsy.

The SUV is described as a 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoe which is a light color, like pewter. There will be some damage to the right headlight.

File picture of Chevy Tahoe

If you know anything about this crash or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477). All information is confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the responsible person, you could receive a reward up to $1,000.