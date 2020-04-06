Killeen Public Libraries host online story time

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Public Libraries will be hosting story time on Facebook.

In their ongoing effort to provide programming despite being closed to the public, Killeen Public Libraries will bring a new episode of story time to children Monday at 10 a.m. at Facebook.com/CityofKilleen.

This episode will feature Miss Daisha and friends at Copper Mountain Branch Library with two stories, a sing along, activities and a craft to do at home.

Story time programming is aimed at children ages 2 to 7, but it is appropriate and enjoyable for all ages.

Though both libraries remain closed, they have a tremendous amount of material available online.

Library members can access the online items including e-books, e-audios, reference materials, genealogy websites, food resources and more.

Temporary memberships are available at Portal.KilleenTexas.gov.

More information about Killeen Public Libraries is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.