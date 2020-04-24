Killeen Public Library offering more digital programming

KILLEEN, Texas – Despite remaining closed to the public, the Killeen Public Library continues its efforts to bring programming to young readers. Three new programs are scheduled to premiere digitally next week.

New story time episodes will premier Monday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Facebook.com/CityofKilleen. Miss Daisha will host Monday’s episode, and she’ll share hosting duties with Miss Amy Wednesday. Both will feature two stories, a sing along, a dance activity with their friends at Copper Mountain Branch Library and a craft to do at home.

Aliens: Escape from Earth, a special online presentation by nationally-known ScienceTellers, is scheduled Thursday at 10:30 a.m. It is an educational adventure that uses science experiments as special effects. The story follows two curious kids into the forest after a meteor shower and their adventures to help the aliens they encounter. The program can be accessed free through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99696307343 with the password science. Views are limited, so please use only one device per household.

All programs are aimed at elementary school aged children, but are appropriate and enjoyable for all ages.

Though both libraries remain closed, there is a tremendous amount of material available online. Library members can access the online items including e-books, e-audios, reference materials, genealogy websites, food resources and more. Temporary memberships are free and available at Portal.KilleenTexas.gov.

More information about Killeen Public Libraries is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.

Source: City of Killeen