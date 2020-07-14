Killeen Recreation Services joins National Alliance for Youth Sports as Member Organization

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Recreation Services has joined the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) as its newest Member Organization, helping to spread the message of safe and positive sports experiences for youth across the country through education and resources.

As a NAYS Member Organization, Killeen Recreation Services will have access to resources and tools to improve their youth sports programs – trainings for coaches, parents, league directors and officials; coach evaluations through NAYS’ unique Coach Rating System; and volunteer accountability by adherence to the NAYS Code of Ethics.

NAYS Member Organizations are currently active in more than 3,000 communities and military bases worldwide.

The NAYS Coach Training features insight from top professional and collegiate coaches, covers dealing with parents, conducting fun and effective practices, game day management, safety, nutrition and hydration – among many other important areas relevant to coaching youth sports.

Source: City of Killeen