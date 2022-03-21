KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will be closing several roads through March 31, weather permitting, for slurry seal surfacing.
The planned closures are:
- East Harrison Avenue, from North College Street to 2nd Street
- West Anderson Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street
- Dean Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street
- Dunn Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street
- Young Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street
- Sprott Avenue, from Root to 10th Street
- Green Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street
- Green Avenue, from 4th Street to 10th Street
- Austin Avenue, from North College to 8th Street
- Hoover Avenue, from North College to 8th Street
- Avenue D, from North College to 2nd Street
- Avenue A, from Root Avenue to 10th Street
- Church Avenue, from Root Avenue to 10th Street
- Avenue B, from Root Avenue to 10th Street
- 4th Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier
- 8th Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier
- Avenue C, from Root Avenue to 10th Street
- North Park Street, from Avenue C to end of street
- North Gray Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier
- 2nd Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier
Work will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and will result in various lane closures. The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.
The work is expected to follow the order listed above – so not all roads will be closed at the same time.
If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Transportation Office at (254) 616-3153, or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.