KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will be closing several roads through March 31, weather permitting, for slurry seal surfacing.

The planned closures are:

East Harrison Avenue, from North College Street to 2nd Street

West Anderson Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street

Dean Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street

Dunn Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street

Young Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street

Sprott Avenue, from Root to 10th Street

Green Avenue, from North College to 2nd Street

Green Avenue, from 4th Street to 10th Street

Austin Avenue, from North College to 8th Street

Hoover Avenue, from North College to 8th Street

Avenue D, from North College to 2nd Street

Avenue A, from Root Avenue to 10th Street

Church Avenue, from Root Avenue to 10th Street

Avenue B, from Root Avenue to 10th Street

4th Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier

8th Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier

Avenue C, from Root Avenue to 10th Street

North Park Street, from Avenue C to end of street

North Gray Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier

2nd Street, from railroad crossing to Rancier

Work will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and will result in various lane closures. The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.

The work is expected to follow the order listed above – so not all roads will be closed at the same time.

If you have any questions, you can contact the City of Killeen Transportation Office at (254) 616-3153, or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.