Killeen seeking input for planning with online surveys

The City of Killeen is in the process of developing a new comprehensive plan and have announced two surveys are now open online to allow citizens a chance to have their thoughts heard.

Survey #1 has 10 questions designed to learn more about the individuals that live in Killeen and solicit their opinions on what is good about the city and what could make it better. The survey will remain open through April 3.

Survey #2 is also 10 questions but with a focus on values and vision. Participants are asked to rank the importance of certain values to determine which are most important to the community. They will also be asked to look into the future to help determine the direction of the city.

A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth. Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals.

Surveys and additional information about the comprehensive plan can be found here