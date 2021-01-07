Killeen Senior Center to close Monday

KILLEEN, Texas – Lions Club Park Senior Center will close Monday until further notice. No in-facility programs will be offered, but limited virtual and drive-through activities may be planned.

Trauma Service Area L, which includes Killeen, has been classified a “high hospitalization area” by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The area has surpassed the threshold of 15 percent of hospital capacity used for COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days. This designation restricts capacities and services under Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 32.

Closure of the senior center is necessary to meet the new restrictions and to protect the vulnerable population served.

Senior Pickleball will continue at the Family Recreation Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants must be senior center members and must bring personal paddles and pickleballs.

For more information on Lions Club Park Senior Center, you can visit KilleenTexas.gov/Seniors or Facebook.com/KilleenTexas.

Source: City of Killeen