Killeen Senior Centers hosting Senior Health Fair

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Senior Centers will host a free Senior Health Fair this Tuesday.

More than two dozen businesses and agencies offering products and services for seniors – like home health, Alzheimer’s support, veteran assistance, and mature driving – will participate. They will host booths to provide information, giveaways, and door prizes.

The City of Killeen has two senior centers providing activities and fellowship for senior citizens. Regular programs include meals, crafts, games, and exercise classes. Additional programs include trips, dances, and holiday celebrations.

Senior center memberships are free for residents age 55 and older and their spouses. Facility tours and new memberships are available during business hours.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lions Club Park Senior Center. Admission is free, and attendees do not have to be senior center members.

The Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. It is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hours are extended to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The Bob Gilmore Senior Center is currently located in the Killeen Community Center, at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. It is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The current schedule of activities for both locations is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Seniors.

Source: City of Killeen