Killeen stand-off ends with one man in custody

Killeen Police say one man is in custody after a stand-off at the Executive Inn & Suites on Central Texas Expressway that started around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers say they received a call about a domestic disturbance over a cat and went to the room. When they got there, they say the man refused to come out.

SWAT was called and roughly two hours later, officers say the man left the room, but would not stay still. So a K9 officer was released, which subdued the man.

He was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. His name is not being released at this time, but we are told he is 47-year-old.