Killeen street argument turns to gunfire

Killeen police report an apartment complex and at least one car was hit by gunfire after an argument in the street turned to gunfire late Tuesday night.

Killeen Police Commander Ronnie Supak said officers were called to the area of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Avenue about 11:00 p.m. regarding gunshots being heard.

When officers arrived, they found everyone involved had gone but that there were several shell casings of at least two different caliber lying on the ground and in the street.

From witnesses, officers were able to determine that there had been a group of people gathered in the street shouting and arguing when at least two different people pulled weapons and began firing.

Even though some of the buildings in the nearby Saffari Apartments were hit by gunfire and one car received bullet holes, apparently no one was injured.