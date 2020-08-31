Killeen student hit while getting off school bus

KISD and Killeen Police are investigating an accident involving a student who was getting off a school bus Monday afternoon.

KISD says it happened near Hilltop Loop and Wales. Early reports say a truck hit the middle school student who was crossing in front of a bus at the time.

A helicopter took the student to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to KISD.

The students name is not being released at this time.

Now that in-person classes have resumed in Killeen, the school district is asking the public to slow down and be mindful of school buses and students.

