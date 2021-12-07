Killeen student hospitalized in vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District was notified of an accident involving a student and personal vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Greenlee Drive, near Edgewood Drive. The Killeen ISD school bus was not involved in the accident.

The student attends Timber Ridge Elementary, and was alert following the accident. Killeen Police responded to the accident call, and is conducting a full investigation. The student was transported to the hospital with their parent.

The district said in a statement released Tuesday morning that its primary concern is the well-being and recovery of the student.

Source: Killeen Independent School District