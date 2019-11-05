Killeen students hear from Medal of Honor recipients

KILLEEN, Texas – Approximately 5,000 Killeen Independent School District students flocked to the Bell Expo Center Tuesday to hear from two soldiers with the nation’s highest military honor.

The event was put on by the Tribute to Valor Foundation, which speaks to students all over the country about living by the six core values the award embodies. While the medal is represented by six points, there is one that stands out above the rest to the foundation’s founder.

“Your integrity can not be taken from you,” says Founder and Medal of Honor recipient Gary Littrell. “If you are a person of character, you have to protect your character and never give it up.”

Tribute to Valor focuses on students because they believe instilling these values into young people is the way to change the future.

“If we can allow them to understand that they are individuals in a community, if we can remind them that they are responsible for their brother and sister, I think we can eliminate all the problems that are affecting these young kids,” says fellow Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia.

Aside from the keynote speakers, the event also had BMX superstars doing tricks, a musical performance and inspirational stories. The foundation’s main message is getting students to ask, “Who am I?” in order to better themselves. They say this question will help people find the good in everyone.

“There is a hero inside all of you. You don’t have to be in the military to be a hero,” Littrell says. “You do the right thing at the right time for the right reason, and you’ll be my hero.”

Littrell also said the foundation has spoken to over 40,000 students this year. Next year, he wants that number to double and then some – setting his eyes at 100,000 in 2020.