Killeen teachers say they’re being forced to work in unsafe conditions

The Texas State Teachers Association has filed a grievance with the Killeen Independent School District about school conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grievance was filled on behalf of the Killeen Educator Association and claims teachers are being forced to work in an unsafe working environment that violates the Texas Education Code as well as Killeen ISD’s board policy.

Among the complaints are:

  • Requests for more effective air filters have been denied
  • Employees who have the most interaction with children are not provided with face shields
  • Some employees are provided with cleaning supplies and some are not
  • Social distancing and safety measures reportedly are not being enforced effectively in cafeterias and P.E. classes.

TSTA says it will file an appeal to the state education commissioner if the grievance issues are not resolved.

FOX44 News has reached out to KISD for a response to the filing.

