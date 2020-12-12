Killeen Teenager Refurbishes Laptops for a Good Cause

Killeen, Tx- One local teenager is putting his tech skills to good use, for a great cause.

Cedric “CJ” Willis Jr. started refurbishing old computers when COVID-19 hit . Back in July he donated 13 computers to Killeen ISD .

Today, CJ donated more than 20 refurbished laptops, including several that came all the way from Bryan. The donated laptops will go to foster homes, abuse centers , and more KISD families.

Since his initial donation in July, CJ’s actions have gained national attention, including donations and internship offers from Dell.

CJ that while he wont need old computers for a while, he has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of buying parts. You can click here to view the GoFundMe which has so far raised $1,000 of its $3,000 goal.