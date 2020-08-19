Killeen Transfer Station Closed until further notice

KILLEEN, Texas- The City of Killeen Transfer Station is closed to the public indefinitely following an overnight fire.

Regular residential and commercial collection schedules are not affected.

An inspection is underway to determine the extent of damage.

The facility will remain closed until it is deemed safe for public use.

Residents needing to dispose of bulk items, which include furniture, building materials and some appliances, during this time can place them curbside.

A collection fee of $21 for up to three cubic yards (3’ x 3’ x 9’) and $7.50 per additional cubic yard (1’ x 1’ x 3’) will be charged.

Items that are always prohibited from curbside collection are:

Rock

Dirt

Deceased animals or deceased animal waste

Tires; tire and wheel combinations

Hazardous waste materials

Lead acid batteries

Vehicle bodies; engines; boats; camper shells

Lawn mowers; riding mowers

Liquid waste of any kind

Drop-off recycling services remain available at the Killeen Recycling Center located at 111 E. Avenue F and at recycling trailers located at 6520 Clear Creek Road and at 3201 S. WS Young Drive.

For specific issues related to solid waste visit their website.