Killeen vaccination center closing early

The COVID-19 vaccination center at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center will close at 2 p.m. Thursday because of the winter weather.

Organizers of the center say they have seen a steady turnout at the clinic, but with the weather conditions getting worse, the decision to cancel the rest of the appointments was made.

Those with appointment scheduled after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday will have automatically been added for appointments on Wednesday, February 17.

On that day, they will be able to get inoculated at any time during the center’s regular hours of operation between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

