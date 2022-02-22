KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department iresponded to the scene of a major vehicle accident near the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning to State Highway 201 in response to the accident. A helicopter was spotted on the scene.

Police posted on social media Tuesday morning that travelers should seek alternate routes, and can expect “significant traffic delays.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, all lanes of traffic were reopened.

Source: Killeen Police Department