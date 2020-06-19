Killeen vehicle registration office closed over COVID 19 case

Many businesses along San Ysidro Boulevard, just north of the border, are closed due to lack of customers from south of the border.

The Bell County Vehicle Registration Killeen Annex office has been closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement said the closure came after recommendations from the Bell County Public Health District that the office must be closed for 14 days from the most recent day the employee was at the office, which turned out to be Wednesday, June17.

“Customer appointments for Killeen Vehicle Registration have been canceled,“ said Shay Luedeke, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector. “Customers who made appointments should have received a text message from the appointment system letting them know of the cancelation. The safety and health of our community is top priority.”

Staff members who are not showing symptoms but were in close contact with the employee who tested positive are asked to self-quarantine until July 1st.

The 60 day waiver Governor Abbott issued on March 16th is still in effect granting a temporary extension to obtain initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling, and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard as well as a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration.

“If you have urgent business with Vehicle Registration, you may make an appointment with our Belton and Temple offices,” said Luedeke.

1.Go to www.bellcountytx.com/tac

2. Click the RED ‘Make Appointments Online at Belton, Killeen or Temple Offices’

3. Select the office most convenient to you

4. Complete the Appointment Form