Killeen Vehicle Registration Office closed

Killeen Vehicle Registration Office located at 307 Priest Drive was closed Wednesday, September 9, 2020, due to water service to the building being interrupted.

“Customer appointments for Killeen Vehicle Registration have been canceled for today,“ said Shay Luedeke, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector. “Customers who made appointments should have received a text message from the appointment system letting them know of the cancelation. They will have to reschedule their appointment.”

“If you have urgent business with Vehicle Registration, you may make an appointment with our Belton and Temple offices,” said Luedeke

Vehicle Registration HIGHLY encourages you to MAIL your vehicle registration renewal or expired permanent disabled placards and leave office visits to title work when possible. You may also renew your registration online at www.txdmv.gov.

Mailing Address: Vehicle Registration PO Box 669 Belton, TX 76513

