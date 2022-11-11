WACO / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco canceled its Veterans Day Parade just after 10 a.m. Friday morning, less than an hour before it was supposed to start.

The decision was made by the parade coordinator as storms moved through Central Texas.

The City of Killeen said Thursday that its annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade in historic downtown Killeen Friday had been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee (AVAC) sponsors the annual event. They are comprised of all the veteran organizations from Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the parade co-chair Guadalupe Lopez at (254) 702-0465.