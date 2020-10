KILLEEN, Texas – A Walmart in Killeen is hoping to give families a chance to get outside and watch a movie – social distance style.

On October 16th, the Walmart drive-in is showing Men in Black: International and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on the 17th.

These free, socially distanced events will offer families a safe drive-in experience at Walmart Supercenters. You can get free tickets at thewalmartdrivein.com.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m.