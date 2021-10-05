Killeen wants to hold Halloween a day early

The City of Killeen is recommending parents and children celebrate Halloween a day early.

City leaders are encouraging children to go trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30th between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., instead of Sunday night, Oct. 31st.

Killeen is asking homeowners to turn on their porch lights if they want to hand out candy.

The city is also asking people to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for the virus to spread and recommends parents and kids limit large crowds.

TRICK-OR TREATERS

Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick

Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)

Keep at least six feet of distance at all times; avoid parties, encourage small groups

Remain outdoors

Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands

Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying

PARTICIPATING HOUSES/VENUES

Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick

Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters

Keep at last six feet of distance from trick-or-treaters

Keep all activities outdoors

Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them

Consider contactless delivery, by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab

The City of Killeen will also hold our annual Fall Festival on Oct. 30 from 5-9p.m. at the Stonetreee Golf Club. The Killeen Police Department’s annual Trunk-or-Treat will be Oct. 30 from 6-8p.m. at KPD’s headquarters. More information to come on both.