KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Emergency Management Service will open the Killeen Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) as a warming station from 8p.m. today through 8 Sunday morning for those who require overnight relief from freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be at or below freezing overnight.

The warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from the cold temperatures and does not offer full sheltering services.

The City says if no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30p.m., then it will close at that time Saturday night.