KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to provide increased services warming centers for those in need on Friday and Saturday.

Friday:

The Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) will open Friday, March 11 at 4:00 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. The Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9:00 a.m. the next day. While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services.

Saturday:

The Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd.) will open as a warming center on Saturday, March 12, from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. the following morning.

If no one is utilizing the services at either of the facilities by 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, then the warming centers will close. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.

In order to provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations must follow these guidelines:

· Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating.

· Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.

Unfortunately, these centers will not accept the following:

· New or Used (including gently used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

· Gift wrapped items

· New or used medical supplies or equipment

Source: City of Killeen