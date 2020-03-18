Killeen waste pick-up changes

KILLEEN, Texas- Regular trash pick-up will continue, but the City of Killeen will not pick up bulk items.

City of Killeen Solid Waste services will suspend collection of residential and commercial bulk items and construction and demolition debris effective March 19 and until further notice.

This temporary change in service is to minimize the potential exposure of employees and the public to the COVID-19 virus.

Bulk items include but are not limited to furniture, all types of building materials and excess household or business waste.

These items require personal contact by employees for collection and will therefore not be picked up.

Collection of trash containers is an automated process requiring no personal contact.

These services will continue normally; however, overloaded containers, which are those with trash extending above the container rim, may not be serviced.

Items that are always prohibited from collection are:

Rock

Dirt

Deceased animals or deceased animal waste

Tires; tire and wheel combinations

Hazardous waste materials

Lead acid batteries

Vehicle bodies; engines; boats; camper shells

Lawn mowers; riding mowers

Liquid waste of any kind

Residential brush collection is automated and will continue without interruption.

For bulk items and excess waste, the Transfer Station will remain open for normal business hours. Residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds free once per month with a current City utility bill.

Killeen Recycling Center remains open and accepts all types of paper, #1 and #2 plastics, steel, tin and aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars and cardboard boxes. Two recycling trailers also accept these items.

The city recognizes the impacts of these service changes and apologize for the inconveniences they cause.

For specific issues related to Solid Waste, please visit KilleenTexas.gov/SolidWaste or email sw-info@killeentexas.gov.

For current information related to COVID-19 and local impacts, visit KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.