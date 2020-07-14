Killeen woman arrested in knife attack

A 38-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a Saturday knife attack.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the area of W.S. Young and Poage Avenue Saturday about 9:31 a.m. and located a victim with a knife wound.

Officers were told that the victim and the suspect, later identified as Jamie Leigh Vasquez, had been involved in an argument when things escalated and the victim was assaulted with a pocket knife.

Investigators obtained a warrant and Vasquez was picked up.

Jail records indicated she was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She remained there Tuesday with her bond set at $100,000.