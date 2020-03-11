Killeen woman charged with threatening to kill an officer and his family

A 37-year-old Killeen woman has been charged with making death threats to a Killeen police officer and members of his family after she was arrested following a traffic crash.

Brianne Jessica Wiltz was booked into the Bell County Jail following the Saturday accident, with the more serious charges added following the obtaining of warrants.

Officers report they had responded to the accident on Highway 195 and through observation and statements from witnesses believed that Wiltz had been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Killeen police say the officers had to ” wrestle” with her to get her into custody, they on the way to the jail, she is alleged to have made threats to kill the officer and members of his family.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday on charges of reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport and felony retaliation with her bond set at a total of $107,000