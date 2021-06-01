Killeen woman cut with razor blade, man arrested

A 56-year-old Killeen man is facing felony charges after a Killeen woman was hit in the face and slashed with what was believed to be a razor blade.

John Minnice Dawson, Jr. remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of N 14th Street Thursday at 6:33 p.m. in regard to a domestic disturbance.

On arrival they were told the victim and a man had been involved in an argument when the man was accused of striking her in the face then beginning to cut her with what was thought to be a razor blade.

The victim was able to break free and call 9-1-1 for help.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Dawson, near Hall Avenue and 10th Street where he was arrested without incident an taken to jail.