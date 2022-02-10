KILLEEN, Texas – A 31-year-old Killeen woman remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond in connection with the stabbing of a man Monday night.

Jasmine Nicole Ecford was charged with aggravated assaulted causing serious bodily injury in the case.

On Monday evening at 8:19 p.m., Killeen officers were contacted by medical personnel at a local facility regarding a stabbing victim who just arrived by private vehicle and was being treated.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said detectives were told the victim went to the suspect’s home to retrieve some personal property.

Once there, a verbal altercation began – with the victim being assaulted. The victim was able to get away, but then realized he was cut by an unknown object. He was then taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

After taking the report, officers were able to find the suspect and take her into custody. She was transported to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to Bell County.