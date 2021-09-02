Killeen woman indicted in Hereford Lane murder

A Bell County Grand jury has returned a murder indictment against 20-year-old De’Juana Monte Williams in connection with a March 2020 murder.

Williams was the second person indicted in the death of 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio, who was found lying in the roadway in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple – where she later died.

Police had identified Williams as one of two suspects in the case early in the investigation, and she turned herself in.

The other suspect, Cedric Vernon Henderson, Jr., was arrested later and has since been already indicted in the case.

Cedric Vernon Henderson, Jr.

Williams and Henderson both remain in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bond each.