ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One of the victims in a Tuesday fatal crash has been identified as a Killeen woman.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash – which occurred on Highway 79, near Farm-to-Market 1644.

The investigation indicates that at approximately 1:13 a.m., a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound and a 2016 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling northbound. The Hyundai drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and struck the the Peterbilt head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 23-year-old Trezanay Moore Dykes, of Killeen, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Ramona Aguirre. The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Alize Lopez, of Granger, was also pronounced dead on the scene by Aguirre.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 28-year-old Alberto Arriola, of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and treated for his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.