Killeen woman sentenced to 205 months in federal prison for two bank robberies

WACO/KILLEEN, Texas – A federal judge in Waco sentenced 23-year-old Eboni Siamone McMurray, of Killeen, to 205 months in federal prison in connection with two armed bank robberies, announced U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs and Killeen Police Chief Charles F. Kimble.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced McMurray to 37 months in federal prison on two bank robbery charges consecutive to 168 months in federal prison on two firearms charges. Judge Albright also ordered that McMurray pay $5,887 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for a period of five years after completing her prison term.

On June 23, 2020, McMurray pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. By pleading guilty, McMurray admitted that on January 24, 2020, she entered the First Texas Bank in Killeen, approached a teller and removed a handgun from her bag. She then pulled the handgun slide to the rear as if chambering a round. A teller placed money into the bag before McMurray exited the bank.

McMurray further admitted that on the afternoon of February 12, 2020, she entered the First National Bank of Texas located in the 4300 of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, approached a teller and demanded that the teller “fill the bag.” Court records state that McMurray then pointed a firearm directly at the teller, told the teller she had five seconds to comply, and began counting down from five. The teller filled the bag with money as instructed just before McMurray exited the bank.

Based on video surveillance from the scene, investigators were able to identify and subsequently find McMurray’s vehicle. FBI agents and Killeen Police officers, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested McMurray at her residence without incident the following day. She has since remained in federal custody.

The FBI and Killeen Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice