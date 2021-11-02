Killeen’s 15th murder victim of the year identified

Killeen police report the 15th murder victim of the year has been identified as 39-year-old Jhirmack Wartell Brown.

Brown and another man were shot early Halloween morning in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.

Officers found the victims as they responded to a ” shots fired” call at 2:34 a.m. Sunday.

The initial report indicated the man appeared to have shot each other following a verbal altercation inside a residence.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the other man was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple where he was listed as stable Tuesday morning.

The identify of the second man has not been released.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

