Killen Police investigate homicide on Goodhue Drive

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police are investigating a murder that left on man dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive in reference to a 911 call about shots fired on Monday May 4th shortly after midnight.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound, officers performed ife saving measure until paramedics arrived.

The victim, 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 1:27 a.m.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.