WACO, Texas – You’re never too young to learn about the news!

Our own Adam Hooper had the pleasure Friday morning of giving Miss Towe’s kindergarten students – his daughter’s class – a behind-the-scenes look at FOX 44.

Miss Towe and her students are learning about different occupations, and Millie Hooper invited her daddy to speak with her friends at school!

The kiddos wanted to know what it means to be a news anchor, and Adam was honored to show them the ins and outs of the news business. We think we have a few new viewers!

You can see the full video above.