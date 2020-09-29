KISD Educator Named National Lifetime Achievement Award Finalist

Brenda Drawdy

Killeen, TX- A Killeen ISD Teacher is a national finalist for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Killeen ISD Career Center teacher Brenda Drawdy is a national finalist for a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Career and Technical Educators. In her 48-year career she has taught 17 different subjects and is currently teaching interior design and entrepreneurship.

ACTE is a nationally recognized program that partners with CTE programs. The 2020 Region IV Lifetime Achievement Award helps to recognize educators in career and technical education for their leadership and contributions to the field.