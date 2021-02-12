KISD Girls Basketball Playoff games have been rescheduled due to weather.

Killeen,TX- Playoff games for KISD Girl’s Basketball teams have been postponed due to weather.
The Girls Basketball Playoff games set for today have been rescheduled to the dates below due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
Ellison vs. Duncanville
Saturday, February 13, 2021
2:00 p.m.
Location: Cleburne High School
Shoemaker vs DeSoto
Saturday, February 13, 2021
2:00 p.m.
Location: Corsicana High School
Harker Heights @ Mansfield
Saturday, February 13, 2021
2:00 p.m.
Location: Waco Robinson High