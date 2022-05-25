Bell County (FOX 44) — The first of five Killeen ISD high school graduation ceremonies will be held Wednesday night, and there will be extra police officers in attendance. This is in part because of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Early College High School students will walk across the stage at the Bell County Expo at 7 p.m.

The school district says there will be an increased law enforcement presence from various departments across Bell County at all of the ceremonies.

The district says Killeen ISD Police is working closely with Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville police departments, as well as Fort Hood Military Police, to provide additional patrols as needed across the district.

Killeen ISD is also encouraging everyone going to the graduation ceremonies to arrive early and allow for extra travel time due to road closures.