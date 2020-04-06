KISD holds online dance party as part of Virtual Spirit Week

KISD held a district-wide dance party on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Teachers, administrators, and staff members from across the district took part in a dance and sing-a-long for students to see and interact with.

It is part of Virtual Spirit Week, which will continue with Team Tuesday. Students are encouraged to dress up like or draw their school’s mascot and post a picture on the KISD Facebook page

Workout Wednesday — district-wide workout

Thankful Thursday — write a letter or draw a picture of someone you’re thankful for

Fort Friday — build a fort using blankets and watch a district-wide storytime on Facebook

If you have pictures of your child taking part in any of these activities, or activities like them in other school districts, we’d love to see them. Please email us at news@kwkt.com