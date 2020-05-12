KISD lays out plans to reopen, hold graduation ceremonies

Killeen Independent School District released its plan Tuesday to reopen campuses and hold graduation ceremonies.

Killeen announced in April its plans to hold virtual graduations between May 29th and May 31st and hinted at traditional graduation ceremonies in July.

Now the school district has formally announced the plan is to hold in-person graduation ceremonies on July 21st and 22nd at the Bell County Expo Center.

Dr. John Craft, the Killeen ISD Superintendent says he hopes that will give enough time for the situation to clear up a little more.

When asked about holding graduation ceremonies outdoors, Dr. Craft said there are concerns about the weather and capacity.

Dr. Craft also announced that school offices will open Monday, May 18th, so parents can begin the registration process for the next school year. On June 1st, school employees will be allowed to return to work.

KISD is still planning for its summer school sessions. Dr. Craft says it might be a mix of online courses and small groups on school campuses.

The plan is still to open the fall semester on August 17th, but the district says that depends on the progress made against COVID-19. Dr. Craft hopes to make a final decision next month.