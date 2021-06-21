KISD mourns the death of the first African-American teacher at Killeen High School

Killeen Independent School District announced Monday evening that Dr. Ruth Altrac Tomlin has died.

Dr. Tomlin was the first African American teacher at Killeen High School in 1970.

Dr. Tomlin retired in 1994 after serving as a teacher for 14 years and a counselor for the district for 10.

KISD says that during her tenure, Dr. Tomlin was praised by several organizations for her educational achievements, often being referred to as a trailblazer.

The school district expressed its sincere condolences to the Tomlin family.