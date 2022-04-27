KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old man is facing assault charges after an incident at Ellison High School Wednesday.

According to KISD, Terrell Darnell Taylor tried to enter the school during lunchtime, but district police officers stopped him.

The district says Taylor assaulted one officer, so the others took him to the ground and used a taser to subdue him.

They took him to the Bell County Jail.

The district does not know what sparked the incident, only that it had something to do with an Ellison High School student.

We will have more information on this case as it becomes available.