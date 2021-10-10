KISD Planning fair for middle and high school students

KILLEEN, Texas — Killen ISD will be hosting a Planning Fair on Tuesday, October 12.

The fair will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Students from middle schools and high schools and their parents are invited to learn about the high school program options KISD offers.

There will be tables about their fine arts programs, AP courses, the STEM academy, and so much more.

They will also be having break out sessions about college and career planning, developing a four year plan fo rhigh school, financial aid and scholarships, and many more.

Those sessions will be at 6:00 PM and again at 6:45 PM.