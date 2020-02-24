KISD Principal named 2020 Finalist for H-E-B Excellence in Education Award

A special surprise Monday for Killeen ISD’s Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke.

She has been named a finalist for the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education award.

KISD Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke

KISD

Burke was presented with a $1,000 check for herself and a $2,500 check for Early College High School.

She is one of forty finalists. Five of them are principals from across Texas. They will all be honored during the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards in May in San Antonio.

Burke began her career with KISD back in 1993 serving as a Teacher, Campus Instructional Specialist, Assistant Principal, and in 2015 she helped establish the Killeen ISD Early College High School in partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

This program provides students a unique opportunity to receive an Associate’s Degree in conjunction with a high school diploma. KISD’s Early College High School is one of the highest performing schools in Texas, and students consistently outperform their peers nationally on college entrance exams.