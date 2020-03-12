KISD says classes will resume as scheduled Monday

Killeen ISD has issued a statement saying that they plan to resume classes as scheduled Monday as Spring break wraps up.

In a statement issued early Thursday afternoon KISD officials said:

We are in constant communication with the CDC, Bell County Health Department and Fort Hood. At this time there are no positive cases in Bell County.



Over the break we have been continuing to clean all high touch areas including desks, keyboards, hand rails etc. using hospital grade disinfectants throughout our campuses and our buses.



We have been taking precautions, and will continue to do so as decisions in and around our return to school from Spring Break approaches.



This is a fluid situation and at this time classes will resume on Monday unless we communicate otherwise. Should that occur we will send a ConnectEd message, as well as, post on our website, local media and social media channels. We will continue to communicate at the district and campus level about student events.



Our goal is to keep our students and staff as safe as possible.